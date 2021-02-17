Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 196,795 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,517,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 196,795 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises approximately 2.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.69% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $79,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. 30,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,464. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.78, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.