Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 205,099 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,014,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,099 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 3.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.10% of Citigroup worth $124,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,960,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,295,000 after buying an additional 310,129 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,170,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,696,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on C. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.27. 829,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,763,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.