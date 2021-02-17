Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 355,919 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355,919 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.10% of Chubb worth $70,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,825,000 after buying an additional 83,535 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 83,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,009,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,099 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,603 shares of company stock worth $8,151,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $166.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,603. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.51 and a 200-day moving average of $138.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

