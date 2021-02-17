Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 54,959 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,874 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,959 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $63,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.25. 71,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,740. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

