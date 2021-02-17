Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 62,220 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,220 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.50% of Whirlpool worth $57,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,551. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $214.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

