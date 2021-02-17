Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Trims Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 209,214 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for 2.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.21% of Aptiv worth $75,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 34,744.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 30,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 97,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.22. 17,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

