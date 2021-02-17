South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

SJI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,002. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

