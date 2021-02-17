South Jersey Industries (SJI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SJI opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

SJI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

