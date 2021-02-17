South Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,576 shares of company stock valued at $11,381,053 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,268.95 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,238.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,202.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

