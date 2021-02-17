Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.58

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.58 and traded as high as $35.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 8,240 shares.

SMBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 87,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.