SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.83. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 2,975 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $220.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.36.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking and thermal coal in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

