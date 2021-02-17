S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Boosted by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $338.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.