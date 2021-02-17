Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as low as C$0.29. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 684,499 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$101.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

