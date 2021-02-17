SparkPoint Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.58 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $77.26 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00061721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.94 or 0.00857432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006753 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.56 or 0.05029840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015790 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,369,409,818 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

