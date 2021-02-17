SparksPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $85,865.63 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $85,865.63 and approximately $10.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 184% higher against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009504 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 558.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,471,807 coins and its circulating supply is 9,389,384 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.