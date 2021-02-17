SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $90,190.80 and $51.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 224.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00010663 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,475,751 coins and its circulating supply is 9,393,177 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

