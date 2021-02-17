SpartanNash (SPTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect SpartanNash to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPTN stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $672.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lowered SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,965.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $51,236.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

