SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) Short Interest Update

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWFI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,721. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

