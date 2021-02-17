SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) Trading Down 0.3%

SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $120.70 and last traded at $120.84. 899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

