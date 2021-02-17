SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $93.69 and last traded at $94.14. Approximately 706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.26.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

