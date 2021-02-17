Spectiv (SIG) Hits Market Cap of $57,416.44

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 41.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectiv has a market cap of $57,416.44 and $345.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.54 or 0.00886523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006824 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.06 or 0.05052423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00046068 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016200 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

