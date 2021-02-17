Spectrecoin (XSPEC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00041379 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00275650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002226 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00012181 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012774 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

