Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.77

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

