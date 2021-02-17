Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Trading Down 6.5%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 915,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,051,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.
The company has a market cap of $21.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.
About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)
Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.
