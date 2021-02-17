Sphere (SPHR) Trading 129% Higher This Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Sphere coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and $24,178.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 129% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,128.69 or 0.99912844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00046557 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00121357 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003326 BTC.

About Sphere

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

