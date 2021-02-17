Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Shares Gap Up to $250.00

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.27), but opened at GBX 260 ($3.40). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 253.76 ($3.32), with a volume of 158,596 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 256.40 ($3.35).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 253.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 272.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.45.

In other news, insider Paula Bell bought 50,000 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £128,500 ($167,886.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 50,097 shares of company stock valued at $12,875,072.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

