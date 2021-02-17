Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Up 5.2%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $32.88. 6,060,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 5,436,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

Several brokerages have commented on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 35,116 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

