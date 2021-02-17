Sport and Leisure (SNL) Market Cap Tops $76.09 Million

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a total market cap of $76.09 million and approximately $558,553.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sport and Leisure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00089915 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014170 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00230031 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00017809 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

Sport and Leisure is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Buying and Selling Sport and Leisure

Sport and Leisure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sport and Leisure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sport and Leisure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sport and Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sport and Leisure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.