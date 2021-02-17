Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.