Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $145.00

Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.89), but opened at GBX 140 ($1.83). Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.92), with a volume of 78,897 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £147.96 million and a PE ratio of 18.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.46.

Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) Company Profile (LON:SPR)

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

