Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 14th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 642,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $169,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $29,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,507.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,795 shares of company stock worth $8,042,937 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 21.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 175,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SPT opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of -50.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

