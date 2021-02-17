Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 14th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 642,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $169,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $29,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,507.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,795 shares of company stock worth $8,042,937 over the last three months.
SPT opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of -50.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
Further Reading: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.