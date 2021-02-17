SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Gap Up to $6.23

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $8.40. SRAX shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 3,718 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

