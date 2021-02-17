SRT Marine Systems plc (SRT.L) (LON:SRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.04

SRT Marine Systems plc (SRT.L) (LON:SRT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 37.04 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 38.45 ($0.50). SRT Marine Systems plc (SRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 38.45 ($0.50), with a volume of 184,771 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £63.15 million and a PE ratio of -8.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.04.

About SRT Marine Systems plc (SRT.L) (LON:SRT)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

