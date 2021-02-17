SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Price Down 6.9%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.25. 4,209,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,025,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.87.

The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,135,000 after purchasing an additional 816,826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 37.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at about $3,332,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 129.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 52,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

