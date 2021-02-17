STAAR Surgical (STAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $126.48 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $127.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,407.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $2,763,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 929,131 shares of company stock valued at $98,886,955 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAA shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

