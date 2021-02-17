StableUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $93.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular exchanges. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00061906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.39 or 0.00855759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00046960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00027399 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.65 or 0.04943459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00045096 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00016011 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

USDS is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

