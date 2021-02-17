Stably USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $650,794.59 and approximately $46,466.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stably USD has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Stably USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.57 or 0.00855342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027609 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00045768 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.12 or 0.04925640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00016032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Stably USD is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,615,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,735 tokens. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Stably USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

