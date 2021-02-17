Stacks (STX) Price Tops $0.70

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $516.77 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks’ launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Stacks Coin Trading

