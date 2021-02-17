Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.71

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.71 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 53.90 ($0.70). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 52.90 ($0.69), with a volume of 51,903 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.71. The stock has a market cap of £36.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

