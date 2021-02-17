STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,246 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of STAG Industrial worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $42,574,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,604,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after buying an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 465.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,354,000 after buying an additional 468,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,390,000 after buying an additional 353,820 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.80%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

