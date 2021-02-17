Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $414.16

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 414.16 ($5.41) and last traded at GBX 412 ($5.38), with a volume of 32273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of £636.43 million and a P/E ratio of 33.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 386.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 342.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Standard Life Private Equity Trust’s payout ratio is 104.84%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

