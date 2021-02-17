Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $608.77

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 608.77 ($7.95) and traded as high as GBX 616 ($8.05). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 612 ($8.00), with a volume of 159,533 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £599.03 million and a PE ratio of -180.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 608.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 568.87. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

