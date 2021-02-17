Stantec (STN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.

Shares of STN opened at C$48.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 27.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.83. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$31.00 and a 12 month high of C$50.01.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STN. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stantec from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.00.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

