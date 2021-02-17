Stantec (STN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Stantec to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STN stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. Stantec has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on STN. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

