Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK) Trading 5.9% Higher

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.49 and last traded at $49.97. 6,089,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 4,545,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

