Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 46.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $178,578.07 and approximately $2,997.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00839178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00027477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00045232 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.31 or 0.04911250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00045687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

