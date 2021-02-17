StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.54

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $8.95. StarTek shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 40,622 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $355.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
About StarTek (NYSE:SRT)
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
