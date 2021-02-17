StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.54

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $8.95. StarTek shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 40,622 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $355.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the third quarter worth $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

