Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,741 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Starwood Property Trust worth $13,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE STWD opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

