State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 539,222 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 539,222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.74.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.