State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 12,902 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.20% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

